Amravati pharmacist murder: NIA gets 90-day extension to file charge sheet

A special court here on Tuesday granted 90 days extension to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a charge sheet in the case of murder of pharmacist Umesh Kolhe in Maharashtra's Amravati city.

Kolhe was killed on June 21 after he shared on social media a post supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.

Ten people have so far been arrested in the case, while four are absconding, as per the probe agency.

The NIA had sought more time to file the charge sheet, saying in order to complete the chain of events (that led to the murder) with “cogent and reliable evidence”, it will require another 90 days.

A counsel for the accused had opposed the NIA's plea. After hearing both the sides, special judge A K Lahoti granted 90 days time to the NIA time to file the charge sheet. The NIA had told the court that the accused were misleading the probe agency and as a result, they had to record statements of 20 witnesses last week and it will require time for corroboration.

The agency said the accused have the right to remain silent but they cannot mislead the probe.

Opposing the NIA's plea, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, representing the accused, had said the probe agency cannot put words into the mouth of the accused and always expect the answer they want.

He claimed the NIA had in its plea failed to make a ground for seeking extension to file the charge sheet.

