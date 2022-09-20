50-yr-old woman killed in UP's Mahoba
PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 20-09-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 16:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A 50-year-old woman was killed using an axe under Srinagar police station area here, police said on Tuesday.
The deceased is identified as 50-year-old Rajabai.
Sub-inspector Dinesh Tiwari said the unknown attackers had late on Monday attacked her when she was sleeping in the verandah outside her house in Atrarmaf village.
A number of injuries were found on her head and neck, he said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigation is underway, the SI added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Srinagar
- Dinesh Tiwari
- Rajabai
Advertisement