Russia-installed separatists in Ukraine's Luhansk pass law on referendum to join Russia

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-09-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 16:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian-installed separatists in the self-styled Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) passed a law on Tuesday on holding a referendum to join Russia, according to a law published on the LPR head's website.

There was no mention of a date on which the vote would be staged in the document.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

