Russia-installed separatists in Ukraine's Luhansk pass law on referendum to join Russia
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-09-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 16:49 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian-installed separatists in the self-styled Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) passed a law on Tuesday on holding a referendum to join Russia, according to a law published on the LPR head's website.
There was no mention of a date on which the vote would be staged in the document.
