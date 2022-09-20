Left Menu

Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Luhansk region to hold Sept. 23-27 referendum on joining Russia

Russian forces took full control of the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine earlier in the conflict, but Ukrainian officials on Monday said they had recaptured a village inside territory claimed by the LPR. Russian-appointed officials in several regions of Ukraine that have been seized by Russian forces have stepped up their efforts to stage votes on joining Russia in coordinated moves.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-09-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 17:07 IST
Russian-backed separatists in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) will hold a referendum on joining Russia between Sept. 23-27, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the separatist deputy speaker of the region's parliament.

The Russian-backed separatist parliament passed a law earlier on Tuesday outlining the details of the proposed vote, though the document made no mention of a date for the vote. Russian forces took full control of the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine earlier in the conflict, but Ukrainian officials on Monday said they had recaptured a village inside territory claimed by the LPR.

Russian-appointed officials in several regions of Ukraine that have been seized by Russian forces have stepped up their efforts to stage votes on joining Russia in coordinated moves. The Kremlin has yet to comment on the prospect of votes to incorporate these regions into Russia. It previously said the votes were a matter for local Russian-installed officials and people living in the regions.

