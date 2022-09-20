Left Menu

MP: Jhabua district collector transferred

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 20-09-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 17:28 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has ordered to transfer Jhabua district collector, sources said on Tuesday.

They said collector Somesh Mishra has been transferred after the CM, during his visit to Jhabua, received complaints of irregularities in the implementation of schemes in the district.

A day before, the CM had ordered the transfer and suspension of Jhabua superintendent of police Arvind Tiwari for allegedly using abusive words against students.

The action against the police officer was taken after an audio clip of a phone conversation surfaced on social media.

As per the order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), collector Mishra will be replaced by Rajni Singh, who was posted as the additional commissioner (revenue).

Mishra will take charge as deputy secretary in the state secretariat in Bhopal.

