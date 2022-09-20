Left Menu

Maha: Woman kills 3-year-old daughter, dumps body in garbage pile

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 17:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman allegedly killed her three-year-old daughter, packed her body in a plastic bag and dumped it in a pile of garbage in Jawhar of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday. The Palghar district rural police have arrested Afsana alias Tara Sulemani (37) for killing her daughter Sana on Monday afternoon, inspector Appasaheb Lengre of Jawhar police station said.

The accused killed the child, packed her body in a plastic bag, which she threw in a pile of garbage near a bakery close to her house, he said.

The accused later pretended that her daughter had gotten lost, he said.

When neighbours and relatives searched for the child, they found the body in the garbage pile and beat up the woman, the official said.

The local police soon found out about the incident and intervened, he said.

The body of the child bearing injury marks has been sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that the motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

