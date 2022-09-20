Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 17:55 IST
UP reports more than 16k cases of cybercrime from Jan 2021 to July 2022: Min
Total 16,652 incidents of cybercrime were reported in Uttar Pradesh in about one and a half years, out of which 3,595 criminals were sent to jail after completing investigations, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said on Tuesday.

In response to a starred question by Samajwadi Party member Pankaj Kumar Malik during the question hour, Suresh Kumar Khanna said a total of 16,552 incidents of cybercrime have taken place in the state from January 2021 to July 20, 2022.

Out of these, 3,595 criminals have been sent to jail after completing the investigation of crimes in 5,769 cases, he added. To a supplementary question, the minister said total 15,202 officers, including staff members, have been trained till now to prevent cybercrime, adding that crime of such nature is a big problem and the government has made arrangements to prevent it from happening.

Till now there were only two cyber crime police stations in the state but the state government has taken an initiative to set up cyber police stations at every divisional headquarters, following which 16 more police stations were opened, Khanna said.

A helpline number - 1930 has also been started for the same, he added.

