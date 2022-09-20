Left Menu

UK PM Truss: Britain not talking about rationing energy - Sky News

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 17:55 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said her government was not talking about rationing energy supplies, adding that the country cannot jeopardise security for "the sake of cheap energy," Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Truss is in New York to meet other world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

