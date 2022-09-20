UK PM Truss: Britain not talking about rationing energy - Sky News
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said her government was not talking about rationing energy supplies, adding that the country cannot jeopardise security for "the sake of cheap energy," Sky News reported on Tuesday.
Truss is in New York to meet other world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly.
