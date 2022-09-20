Left Menu

Mumbai: IIT-B canteen employee held for peeping into women's washroom

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 18:05 IST
Mumbai: IIT-B canteen employee held for peeping into women's washroom
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old employee of the canteen in Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) in Powai was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly peeping into the women's washroom of a hostel building, police said.

Pintu Garia, an employee of the hostel's night canteen, allegedly climbed a pipe duct of the building and peeped into the women's washroom on Sunday night, an official said.

The accused was caught soon after because of the alertness of the hostel residents, he said. On Monday, a 22-year-old woman approached the Powai police and an FIR was registered against Garia and officials of the institute were also informed, the official said.

The accused has been arrested under section 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that mobile phones in the man's possession did not have any videos or pictures of hostel women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022