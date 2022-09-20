Left Menu

British suspect in 'cum-ex' fraud case to be extradited to Denmark, UK judge rules

British hedge fund trader Anthony Mark Patterson, a suspect in a fraud scheme where the Danish state lost close to 9 billion Danish crowns ($1.21 billion), should be sent to Denmark for trial, a London court ruled on Tuesday.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 18:07 IST
British suspect in 'cum-ex' fraud case to be extradited to Denmark, UK judge rules
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

British hedge fund trader Anthony Mark Patterson, a suspect in a fraud scheme where the Danish state lost close to 9 billion Danish crowns ($1.21 billion), should be sent to Denmark for trial, a London court ruled on Tuesday. The charges against Patterson are related to the so-called "cum-ex" trading schemes, in which the Danish state has lost more than 12.7 billion crowns in total.

Denmark's state prosecutor last year charged eight UK and U.S. citizens with submitting applications to the Danish Treasury on behalf of investors and companies from around the world to receive dividend tax refunds. A judge at the Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday ordered Patterson be sent to Denmark. Patterson's lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 7.4407 Danish crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022