Left Menu

Noida wall collapse tragedy: Police arrest sub-contractor, file FIR

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police have filed an FIR following the death of four people in a wall collapse incident in Sector 21 on Tuesday and have arrested a sub-contractor who supplied labourers to the contractor.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 18:13 IST
Noida wall collapse tragedy: Police arrest sub-contractor, file FIR
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police have filed an FIR following the death of four people in a wall collapse incident in Sector 21 on Tuesday and have arrested a sub-contractor who supplied labourers to the contractor. Sub-contractor Gul Mohammad was arrested from Sector 20, police said.

They said FIR has been lodged on the basis of the complaint by the family. The Chief executive officer of the Noida Authority has confirmed that the contractor will provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh to each of the deceased's kin.

Four people were killed after the boundary wall of a residential complex in Sector 21 of Noida collapsed on Tuesday morning. According to Noida District Magistrate, Suhas LY, the incident took place after the boundary wall of the Jal Vayu Vihar Society collapsed during the cleaning work of a drain adjacent to it. The Noida Authority conducted the drain cleaning.

Police and fire personnel were deployed at the spot after the incident. Nine workers were rescued and personnel of NDRF and Fire Brigade are conducting searches.

A guard of the society told ANI that 13 persons were deployed in the repair and maintenance of the drain when the boundary wall collapsed around 10 am. Officials said nine workers have been rescued so far. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the incident and directed senior officials to continue rescue operations on a war footing.

The Noida District Magistrate said a detailed investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the wall collapse. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022