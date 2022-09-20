Left Menu

Hong Kong man arrested after paying tribute to queen

Hong Kong police said Tuesday they have arrested a man who paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II near the citys British Consulate for alleged sedition.Police said the 43-year-old man was detained late Monday near the consulate, where dozens of people had gathered to remember the late monarch.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 18:17 IST
Hong Kong man arrested after paying tribute to queen
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong police said Tuesday they have arrested a man who paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II near the city's British Consulate for alleged sedition.

Police said the 43-year-old man was detained late Monday near the consulate, where dozens of people had gathered to remember the late monarch. Elizabeth was sovereign in the city when it was a British colony before its handover to Chinese rule in 1997.

Local media reports said the detained man had stood outside the consulate playing songs on a harmonica including "Glory to Hong Kong,'' the anthem of pro-democracy protests that rocked the city in 2019. Video shared on social media showed the crowd singing along as the man played.

Police said the man was arrested for investigation on suspicion of "committing an act with seditious intent." They did not provide further details. Thousands of Hong Kong residents have lined up in recent days in front of the British Consulate and left floral tributes to the queen, known affectionately as "boss lady" by many in the city who still remember colonial rule.

Until the arrest, Hong Kong authorities had allowed the orderly, somber outpouring of grief to continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022