Germany to unveil Uniper nationalization on Wednesday - source

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 18:24 IST
Germany to unveil Uniper nationalization on Wednesday - source
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is expected to unveil key details of a full nationalization of gas importer Uniper on Wednesday that is likely to include the exit of major shareholder Fortum, a person familiar with the talks said.

Fortum declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

