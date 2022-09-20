Germany to unveil Uniper nationalization on Wednesday - source
Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 18:24 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is expected to unveil key details of a full nationalization of gas importer Uniper on Wednesday that is likely to include the exit of major shareholder Fortum, a person familiar with the talks said.
Fortum declined to comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement