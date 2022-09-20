Left Menu

Lawyer arrested for attacking woman, daughter with sickle

The mother and daughter were admitted to a hospital in the city.Rahman was arrested early today and remanded, police said and registered cases under Indian Penal Code IPC Section 294 b, 307 and 447.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 20-09-2022 18:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 18:27 IST
Lawyer arrested for attacking woman, daughter with sickle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A lawyer was arrested on Tuesday on charges of attempting to murder a law student and her mother, a special public prosecutor in Mahila Court in Tirupur, police said.

Lawyer Abdul Rahman (25) is said to be in love with Amurnish (20), a first-year student of Salem Law College, who hails from Tirupur. But, she rejected him. As the lawyer had stalked her, she lodged a complaint with police in Salem last month, leading to the arrest of Rahman, who was sent to the judicial custody, police said.

After obtaining bail, Rahman, who is working as an assistant to a senior lawyer, went to the house of public prosecutor Jameela's house on Sunday and attacked both the mother and daughter with a sickle and fled. The mother and daughter were admitted to a hospital in the city.

Rahman was arrested early today and remanded, police said and registered cases under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 294 (b), 307 and 447.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022