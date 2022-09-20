Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as focus turns to Fed

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors positioned themselves for new economic projections and another large interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week to quell decades-high inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 131.2 points, or 0.42%, at the open to 30888.53. The S&P 500 fell 24.7 points, or 0.63%, at the open to 3875.23​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 94.9 points, or 0.82%, to 11440.143 at the opening bell.

