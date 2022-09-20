Left Menu

MP: Drug manufacturing license of 15 units suspended for using cannabis in raisin production

PTI | Indore | Updated: 20-09-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 19:05 IST
MP: Drug manufacturing license of 15 units suspended for using cannabis in raisin production
  • Country:
  • India

The authorities have suspended drug manufacturing licenses of 15 units for allegedly using cannabis in the making of munakka (raisins) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said on Tuesday.

Irregularities were found in the stock records of cannabis at these units, which gave rise to suspicion that they were procuring the substance in an illegal manner and it is being used for making ayurvedic medicines, Collector Manish Singh said.

“The license of 15 units was suspended by the Ayush department's drug controller after it was found that they were mixing cannabis while producing munakka, which is being used as a cheap intoxicant by several people,” Singh said.

During investigations, it was found in the samples of cannabis-mixed-munakka that the contents mentioned on the packaging were not as per the prescribed ayurvedic formula, he said.

Few munakka products were being advertised as ayurvedic medicines for digestion and as aphrodisiacs, the collector added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022