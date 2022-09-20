Left Menu

Handcuffed accused escapes from court premises in Mumbai, nabbed within hours

A 25-year-old man arrested in a theft case escaped from the premises of a court here on Tuesday and was apprehended again within hours, police said. Meeraj Faiyyaz Khan, a habitual offender, was arrested in connection with a case of motor vehicle theft from his residence in Nagpada on Monday night, an official from Byculla police said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 19:27 IST
Handcuffed accused escapes from court premises in Mumbai, nabbed within hours
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man arrested in a theft case escaped from the premises of a court here on Tuesday and was apprehended again within hours, police said. Meeraj Faiyyaz Khan, a habitual offender, was arrested in connection with a case of motor vehicle theft from his residence in Nagpada on Monday night, an official from Byculla police said. The accused was taken to Sewri court for remand the next morning along with two constables. Khan, who was handcuffed, managed to escape when one of the policemen was dealing with some paperwork, he said.

The constables raised an alarm and the police team swung into action. After examining the CCTV footage from the locality, the police tracked him down and apprehended him from the western suburb of Malad, the official said.

Khan was arrested under section 379 (punishment for theft) of the Indian Penal Code and now another offence will be registered against him for fleeing police custody, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022