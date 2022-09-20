Socks manufacturer held for using fake labels

Left Menu

A 30-year-old man was arrested from northwest Delhi for allegedly putting counterfeit tags of branded companies on socks and further selling them as genuine products, police said here on Tuesday. It was revealed that Bansal used to manufacture socks and place counterfeit labels and tags of branded companies and further sell them in market as genuine socks of the respective brands, the DCP said.

A 30-year-old man was arrested from northwest Delhi for allegedly putting counterfeit tags of branded companies on socks and further selling them as genuine products, police said here on Tuesday. The accused identified as Lakshay Bansal, a resident of East Punjabi Bagh, portrayed himself as authorized distributor of reputed brands, they said. A complaint of manufacturing of socks bearing counterfeit branded labels was received from the different brands, a senior police office said. During investigation, police conducted raid in Haiderpur village in northwest Delhi and nabbed Bansal.

They recovered 9,605 pairs of counterfeit socks with forged labels, 4,245 branded tags along with computers and machines used for manufacturing, labelling, designing and packing of socks, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said. It was revealed that Bansal used to manufacture socks and place counterfeit labels and tags of branded companies and further sell them in market as genuine socks of the respective brands, the DCP said. Bansal owns the illegal manufacturing unit set up last year.

