Left Menu

Transgenders don't get reservations in Maha as they are not vote bank, says activist

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-09-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 19:33 IST
Transgenders don't get reservations in Maha as they are not vote bank, says activist
  • Country:
  • India

LGBTQIA activist Disha Pinky Shaikh on Tuesday lamented that the transgender community does not get reservations in Maharashtra despite deserving the benefit as they are not a ''vote bank.'' Speaking at a conference on the issues of the LGBTQIA (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual and Agender) here, she pressed for sensitization towards the community's needs at workplaces and in society at large.

Physical harassment of the members of the LGBTQIA community is rampant but generally such things are not reported to police or other authorities, she said.

The conference had been organized by Satish Pradhan Dnyanasadhana College, Thane in association with Indian Council of Social Science Research.

There are no old age homes for transgenders, Shaikh pointed out. The community gets reservation in Karnataka , Chhattisgarh and Telangana but not in a progressive state like Maharashtra, nor is there any educational, health policy in place for them in the state ''as we are not a vote bank,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022