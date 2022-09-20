Left Menu

Man gets 20 yrs in jail for raping teenager

According to the prosecution, Mahila Police Station Ambala City had registered a case on December 8, 2020, under various provisions of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Bill POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code IPC, against the accused Shunty 24.In April 2020, Shunty came to her house when her parents were not there and gave her chocolate to eat, after which she fell asleep.

A man was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by a fast track court here for raping a 14-year-old girl.

According to the prosecution, Mahila Police Station Ambala City had registered a case on December 8, 2020, under various provisions of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Bill (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), against the accused Shunty (24).

In April 2020, Shunty came to her house when her parents were not there and gave her chocolate to eat, after which she fell asleep. The accused raped her afterwards.

A few months later, suddenly there was severe pain in her stomach. Her mother took her to Ambala City Civil Hospital for a medical examination where the doctor said she was pregnant.

Later, she had an abortion.

The judge observed in her order that the adverse effect on the mental state of the victim cannot be compensated and this trauma will remain on her mind throughout her life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

