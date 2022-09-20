Brazil's Bolsonaro calls for 'immediate cease fire' in Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 20-09-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 19:50 IST
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday called for an immediate cease fire in Ukraine, while criticizing sanctions against Russia over the invasion, as he addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Bolsonaro said Brazil does not see unilateral sanctions as the best way to handle the conflict, adding that a solution would only be reached through dialogue and negotiations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine's Zelenskiy warns of tough winter, reports war gains
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Two IAEA staff expected to stay at nuclear plant on 'permanent basis'- Ukraine
Ukraine PM urges EU to stay the course on war support
HIMARS system destroyed in Ukraine's Kharkiv region - Interfax cites Russian ministry