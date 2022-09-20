HC upholds life term of Afghan national for murdering fiancee

The Delhi High Court Tuesday upheld the life imprisonment awarded to an Afghan national for murdering his fiancée, a US citizen, in a guest house after she refused to marry him.

A bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal dismissed the appeal of the man and said there was no error in the trial court's judgement convicting him for the offence of and awarding him a life sentence.

American national Paimana was engaged to Omid Hussain Khill who allegedly used to quarrel with her due to which she did not want to marry him.

Dismissing the appeal against the trial court judgement, the bench said “the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the appellant (man) committed the murder of Paimana (victim) in room no.105, Shamsher Guest House thereby committing the offence punishable under Section 302 IPC.” The high court said that it was evident that the prosecution has proved the motive for the commission of the offence and it was a fact that the man was last seen with the victim who was murdered in the room which was rented out to him for the last seven days.

It said the onus was shifted on the man, Omid Hussain Khill, to explain under the Indian Evidence Act how the victim woman died in his room.

“Though the appellant stated that he would lead defence evidence, however, he led no defence evidence. According to the appellant he had gone to the hospital, however, no document of the hospital was produced nor did he examine his friends whom he had purportedly gone to meet at Saket. ''Thus, the appellant failed to discharge the onus shifted to him under Section 106 Indian Evidence Act after the prosecution proved the foundational facts and thus this has to be treated as an additional link in the chain of circumstances,” the high court said in its judgement.

According to the prosecution, the woman was found dead in the guest house room here in March 2012, and a knife was embedded in her chest.

The prosecution said that the man had come here from Afghanistan and was living in a guest house and the woman was also residing at some relatives' house in Delhi.

On the day of the incident, when the woman went to the guest house, the man also followed her, it said.

It added that later on when the woman's relative reached the guest house room, she found the victim dead, and police were informed about the incident.

Khill, against whom a Look Out Circular was issued, was stopped from boarding a flight for Afghanistan and was arrested at the airport itself.

Challenging his conviction, the man contended that no direct evidence has been led by the prosecution to prove that he committed the woman's murder and the case was based on circumstantial evidence only.

He said that the chain of circumstances sought to be proved by the prosecution was incomplete and does not establish his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.PTI SKV RKS RKS

