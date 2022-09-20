Left Menu

UK PM Truss: "We have to look at all tax rates"
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said her government needed to review all tax rates, speaking to broadcasters during a trip to New York.

"We have to look at all tax rates," Truss was quoted as saying by a Sun reporter.

