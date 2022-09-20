27 nabbed for gambling in Berhampur

Twenty-seven people, including seven women, have been arrested as two gambling dens were busted in Berhampur town of Odisha, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on inputs, the Berhampur police raided two places in the silk city over the past two days and seized over Rs 5.21 lakh in cash and many mobile mobile phones.

The suspects were nabbed from the houses, where they were playing card games, Superintendent of Police, Saravana Vivek said.

In Ganjam district, many consider it as a tradition to practise gambling before the Kumar Purnima , which is celebrated a few days after Dashami.

Police have said stringent action would be taken against those who practise gambling by violating the law in the name of tradition.

