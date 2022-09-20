Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 20 * The Karnataka government order that kicked up a row over hijab was ''religion-neutral'', the state government told the SC launching a strong defence of the state and blaming the PFI for the controversy it claimed was part of a ''larger conspiracy''.

* SC stayed for a week the Centre's order dismissing Satish Chandra Verma, a senior IPS officer who assisted the CBI in its probe in the Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case, a month before his scheduled retirement. * SC upheld the constitutional validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014 under which a separate committee was formed to manage the affairs of gurdwaras in the state.

* SC said it will hear on October 11 a petition which has raised the issue of the practice of ex-communication in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

* SC asked the Centre to clarify its stand on whether it wants to go ahead with its curative petition seeking Rs 7,844 crore as additional funds from successor firms of the US-based Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) for giving compensation to victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

* Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) have been given a 10 per cent quota in admissions and jobs in the 50 percent general category seats for the first time without eroding the “totally independent” reservations for SCs, STs and OBCs, the Centre told SC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)