Left Menu

IAS officer Shah Faesal moves SC to withdraw name from plea against revocation of Art 370

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 20:52 IST
IAS officer Shah Faesal moves SC to withdraw name from plea against revocation of Art 370
  • Country:
  • India

IAS officer Shah Faesal has moved the Supreme Court seeking withdrawal of his name from the list of petitioners who challenged the Presidential Order to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Faesal, who had floated his political party, the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM), filed the petition in the top court in 2019, and it was registered on August 26, 2019.

In April, the government accepted Faesal's application for withdrawing his resignation and reinstated him to the Indian Administrative Service.

Faesal filed the application in April this year seeking deletion of his name from the list of seven petitioners who challenged the scrapping of Article 370.

Among other petitioners are Javid Ahmad Bhat, Shehla Rashid Shora, Ilyas Laway, Saif Ali Khan and Rohit Sharma and Mohammad Hussain Padder.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre decided to strip the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir of special status and bifurcate it into two Union Territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022