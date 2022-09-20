Left Menu

Important matters heard by Delhi High Court on Tuesday, September 20

Important matters heard by Delhi High Court on Tuesday, September 20: * HC kept in abeyance an order of the Central Consumer Protection Authority asking US-based Amazon to recall sold domestic pressure cookers that did not meet quality standards.

* HC said that no action, coercive or otherwise, shall be taken against Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain under the amended Benami law.

* Constables and head constables of the Delhi Police are paid Rs 180 per month for using and maintaining cycles but they are spending much more on conveyance as they ride motorcycles, the city police informed the HC.

* The city police has told the HC that it has 15 district special cells for inter-caste marriage couples seeking protection and any victim can call the women helpline number '181' to seek assistance.

* HC upheld the life imprisonment awarded to a man for murdering his fiancée, a US citizen, in a guest house after she refused to marry him.

