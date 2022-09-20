MP: 7 cops suspended for conducting checks within limit of another police station

Seven police personnel, including the incharge of a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, have been suspended for allegedly conducting checks in the area of another police station, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. Sagar's superintendent of police, Tarun Nayak, said an inquiry was ordered against these police personnel after taking cognisance of a video and information that had surfaced on social media. ''The inquiry found the behaviour of these policemen suspicious. They tarnished the image of the police by conducting checks beyond their jurisdiction. The police personnel posted at Moti Nagar police station in Sagar have been suspended. A departmental inquiry will be instituted against them. Further action will be taken once the inquiry report is received. Prima facie, no seizure was reported by these police personnel,'' he said.

According to sources, the seven policemen allegedly stopped a car carrying silver at Malthone Naka, which falls under the jurisdiction of another police station, on September 12 without informing their seniors. They later released the car without any action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)