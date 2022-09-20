Left Menu

Officials: 6 injured in Chicago apartment building explosion

At least six people were rushed to hospitals after being injured when an explosion on Tuesday tore through the top floor of a Chicago apartment building, officials said. Requesting manpower for searches in structure, the department tweeted.No cause of the explosion had been determined.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 20-09-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 21:26 IST
Officials: 6 injured in Chicago apartment building explosion
  • Country:
  • United States

At least six people were rushed to hospitals after being injured when an explosion on Tuesday tore through the top floor of a Chicago apartment building, officials said. The explosion at the three-story, 36-unit apartment building in the South Austin neighborhood occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m., officials said. At least 10 ambulances were on the scene, according to the Chicago Fire Department, which requested help searching the structure. ''Requesting manpower for searches in structure,” the department tweeted.

No cause of the explosion had been determined. The department said in a series of tweets that the Chicago police bomb squad and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on their way as well.

The Fire Department conditions of three victims range from serious to critical.

