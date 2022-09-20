Left Menu

Police inspector held while taking bribe from junior officials for transfer

A police inspector attached to the Highway Safety Squad in Navi Mumbai was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribe from two junior officials for transfer, the Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau said. The inspector was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was on, he said.

Police inspector held while taking bribe from junior officials for transfer
A police inspector attached to the Highway Safety Squad in Navi Mumbai was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribe from two junior officials for transfer, the Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau said. Ramchandra Narayan Vare, the accused, had allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 each from the two complainants.

After they approached the ACB, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Navnath Jagtap laid a trap at Vare's office and caught him while accepting Rs 1 lakh, said Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Gerdikar. The inspector was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was on, he said.

