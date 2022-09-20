Maha: Man demands Rs 1 lakh per month from pvt company official, booked for extortion

A case of extortion has been registered against a 48-year-old man for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh per month from the project director of a garbage collection company in Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Mukesh Shahu, allegedly provoked the workers of the company to go on a strike in May and posted the video of the protest on YouTube, a police official said. The complaint was lodged by Sameer Tonpe (33), the Project Director.

A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for extortion and other charges. No arrest is made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)