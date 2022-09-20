Delhi govt extends financial aid to family of transport dept employee who died on duty

The Delhi government on Tuesday provided ex-gratia assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employee who died on duty in 2020.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot met the family of Gagan Singh in Haryana's Rohtak and handed them a cheque for Rs 20 lakh from the Chief Minister Relief Fund. A farmer's son, Singh served in the Transport Department as a foot constable since 2016. He also served in the Indian Army from 1993 to 2013.

The 46-year-old lost his life in an accident while on duty in 2020. He is survived by three children, eldest of whom is serving in the Delhi Police.

''No financial aid can even closely compensate for the loss of a loved one but this is just a small gesture of support from us. ''I wish the well-being of his family. We would like to express our gratitude to all our on-ground foot soldiers who have served the people while laying their own lives at stake,'' Gahlot said.

''Late Gagan Singh was a hardworking and diligent employee of the Delhi Transport Department. He always performed his duty with full responsibility. ''We cannot compensate for the loss of his life, but I hope this financial assistance will help his family in some way,'' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

