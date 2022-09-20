Left Menu

Delhi govt extends financial aid to family of transport dept employee who died on duty

We cannot compensate for the loss of his life, but I hope this financial assistance will help his family in some way, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 21:40 IST
Delhi govt extends financial aid to family of transport dept employee who died on duty
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government on Tuesday provided ex-gratia assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employee who died on duty in 2020.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot met the family of Gagan Singh in Haryana's Rohtak and handed them a cheque for Rs 20 lakh from the Chief Minister Relief Fund. A farmer's son, Singh served in the Transport Department as a foot constable since 2016. He also served in the Indian Army from 1993 to 2013.

The 46-year-old lost his life in an accident while on duty in 2020. He is survived by three children, eldest of whom is serving in the Delhi Police.

''No financial aid can even closely compensate for the loss of a loved one but this is just a small gesture of support from us. ''I wish the well-being of his family. We would like to express our gratitude to all our on-ground foot soldiers who have served the people while laying their own lives at stake,'' Gahlot said.

''Late Gagan Singh was a hardworking and diligent employee of the Delhi Transport Department. He always performed his duty with full responsibility. ''We cannot compensate for the loss of his life, but I hope this financial assistance will help his family in some way,'' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022