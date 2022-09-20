MCD starts new initiative of 'Zero Waste Offices'

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started a new initiative of 'Zero Waste Offices' seeking effective disposal of dry waste, officials said on Tuesday.

Under this initiative, started by its West Zone authorities, in lieu of dry waste offered by an office, it would provide stationery items. ''This will not only help the office premises in disposing the dry waste for proper processing, but also provide a decent source of getting additional stationary for official use,'' the MCD said in a statement. Moreover, a total of 38 colonies and societies and 67 MCD schools were also contacted under this initiative for proper disposal of dry waste, it said.

West Zone has started this initiative in collaboration with ITC-WOW. For this purpose West Zone and ITC WOW are conducting a survey to identify the office premises from where the waste is going to secondary collection points and in turn to landfill sites adding to the garbage problem of the city, the statement said.

West Zone has surveyed 31 offices including Zonal DC Office, DM Office, Banks, Home Guard Office, MCD House Tax Office, Police Stations etc, officials said.

ITC WOW is entering into agreements with interested offices whereby, in lieu of dry waste offered by an office, they would provide stationery items, it added.

