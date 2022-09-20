Left Menu

U.S. does not expect breakthrough on Iran nuclear deal at U.N.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 22:33 IST
The United States does not expect a breakthrough on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal at this week's U.N. General Assembly but Washington remains open to both sides resuming compliance with the accord, a top U.S. White House said on Tuesday.

"I don't expect a breakthrough in New York," White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters, saying President Joe Biden would reiterate that "the United States has been prepared for a mutual compliance-for-compliance return ... and if Iran is prepared to be serious about fulfilling its obligations and accepting that formula, we could have a deal." (Reporting Trevor Hunnicutt and Doina Chiacu; Writing By Arshad Mohammed)

