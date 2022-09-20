Left Menu

IDB's Claver-Carone says independent probe did not substantiate allegations against him

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2022 23:01 IST
Inter-American Development Bank President Mauricio Claver-Carone on Tuesday said an independent investigation being reviewed by the bank's board did not substantiate "false and anonymous allegations" leveled against him. The IDB's board met for a second day on Tuesday to discuss a report on the investigation, which was launched after a whistleblower alleged that Claver-Carone had an intimate relationship with a staffer and misused IDB funds.

In a statement sent to Reuters, Claver-Carone said he cooperated with the investigation without relinquishing his constitutional rights, and would welcome the opportunity to officially respond to its findings.

