Left Menu

UP: NIA court rejects discharge plea of 5 persons accused of waging war against India

A special NIA court here on Tuesday refused to discharge five persons accused of waging war against India and committing terror activities in Uttar Pradesh. Filing the discharge plea, the accused individually pleaded that they were falsely implicated in the case. Later, the anti-terror probe agency filed a charge sheet against them in the court.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-09-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 23:12 IST
UP: NIA court rejects discharge plea of 5 persons accused of waging war against India
  • Country:
  • India

A special NIA court here on Tuesday refused to discharge five persons accused of waging war against India and committing terror activities in Uttar Pradesh. Special Judge Anurodh Mishra rejected the discharge plea of the five accused - Mushiruddin, Minhaz, Shakil, Mustkim and Mohammed Moid. The accused allegedly belong to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an extended outfit of Al-Qaida. The court has fixed September 30 for framing of charges against them. Filing the discharge plea, the accused individually pleaded that they were falsely implicated in the case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered an FIR against the accused on July 29, 2021 with Gomti Nagar police station. Later, the anti-terror probe agency filed a charge sheet against them in the court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022