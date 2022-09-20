UP: NIA court rejects discharge plea of 5 persons accused of waging war against India

A special NIA court here on Tuesday refused to discharge five persons accused of waging war against India and committing terror activities in Uttar Pradesh. Special Judge Anurodh Mishra rejected the discharge plea of the five accused - Mushiruddin, Minhaz, Shakil, Mustkim and Mohammed Moid. The accused allegedly belong to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, an extended outfit of Al-Qaida. The court has fixed September 30 for framing of charges against them. Filing the discharge plea, the accused individually pleaded that they were falsely implicated in the case. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered an FIR against the accused on July 29, 2021 with Gomti Nagar police station. Later, the anti-terror probe agency filed a charge sheet against them in the court.

