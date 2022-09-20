Left Menu

Maha govt allows withdrawal of cases filed for defying official orders during pandemic

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-09-2022 23:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 23:20 IST
Maha govt allows withdrawal of cases filed for defying official orders during pandemic
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued an order detailing the procedure for the withdrawal of cases filed for defying official orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

Except for the matters where government officials or frontline workers were assaulted or damage to property exceeded Rs 50,000, all cases registered under IPC section 188 (defying lawfully promulgated order of public servant) can be withdrawn, said a Government Resolution (GR).

The decision was taken as those facing such cases, typically filed for allegedly violating various pandemic-related norms, were facing hardship, it said.

Such offences under section 188 of the IPC should be either alone or filed along with the Pandemic Act, Disaster Management Act or certain sections of Maharashtra Police Act, the GR said. Such cases should not relate to attacks on government or frontline workers and damage to private or government property exceeding Rs 50,000.

There will be committees in every district and police commissionerate to examine the cases and recommend withdrawal.

The cases should have been registered between March 21,2020, to March 31,2022.

Cases filed against sitting and former legislators cannot be withdrawn without due permission from the High Court, the GR said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022