Police: 12 hostages freed at bank in country of Georgia

PTI | Tbilisi | Updated: 20-09-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 23:50 IST
Police: 12 hostages freed at bank in country of Georgia
Police in the country of Georgia said 12 people who were held hostage in a bank by a gunman for hours Tuesday have been freed and hostage-taker has been arrested.

Georgian media reported that the gunman at the bank in the city of Kutaisi had demanded $2 million, a helicopter to leave the country and a Russian flag. The gunman reportedly announced his demands in a video posted on one of the hostages' Facebook page.

Interior Ministry spokeswoman Ketevan Kovziashvili later said the hostages were freed and the gunman detained, but there were no further details.

Kutaisi is a city of 147,000, located 180 km (110 miles) northeast of the Georgian capital, Tbilisi.

