Biden to nominate career diplomat Tracy as ambassador to Russia, White House says

Tracy was deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow from 2014 to 2017. Before being sworn in as ambassador to Yerevan in 2019, she served as senior adviser for Russia affairs in the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 00:45 IST
President Joe Biden will nominate career diplomat Lynne Tracy, currently the U.S. ambassador to Armenia, as ambassador to Russia, the White House said on Tuesday.

The post in Russia has been vacant since Sept. 4, when envoy John Sullivan concluded his tenure there amid soaring bilateral tensions due to Moscow's war in Ukraine. Tracy was deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow from 2014 to 2017.

Before being sworn in as ambassador to Yerevan in 2019, she served as senior adviser for Russia affairs in the State Department's Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

