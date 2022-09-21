Left Menu

UK PM Truss to work with Japan's Kishida to tackle China threat

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2022 01:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 00:55 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has condemned provocations over Taiwan in a meeting with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister condemned China's recent provocations over Taiwan, which threatened Japan's Special Economic Zone. The leaders resolved to work together to tackle the strategic threat posed by China," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

