Left Menu

U.S. attorney general, Ukraine's top prosecutor to work together on war crimes prosecution -Justice Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2022 01:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 01:56 IST
U.S. attorney general, Ukraine's top prosecutor to work together on war crimes prosecution -Justice Dept
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland met with Ukraine's top prosecutor in Washington on Tuesday and agreed to work more closely together to prosecute individuals involved in war crimes and other atrocities in Ukraine, the Justice Department said.

Garland and Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin discussed efforts to hold perpetrators accountable in the wake of Russia's invasion and signed a memorandum of understanding that will facilitate closer cooperation, the department said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-Biden said the pandemic is over. Is it?; China reports 990 new COVID cases for Sept 18 vs 1,189 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-Biden said the pandemic is over. Is it?; Chin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022