BRIEF-UK PM Truss, In Meeting With President Of Lithuania, Stressed UK's Support For Lithuania In Its Trade Dispute With China - Downing Street

Sept 20 (Reuters) -

* UK PM TRUSS, IN MEETING WITH PRESIDENT OF LITHUANIA, STRESSED UK'S SUPPORT FOR LITHUANIA IN ITS ONGOING TRADE DISPUTE WITH CHINA - DOWNING STREET STATEMENT

* UK-LITHUANIA LEADERS AGREED ON VALUE OF DEFENCE RELATIONSHIP AND WELCOMED CLOSE COOPERATION THROUGH NATO AND JOINT EXPEDITIONARY FORCE -DOWNING STREET

