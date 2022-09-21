German President Steinmeier says Mexico's Lopez Obrador offered to step up cooperation on LNG
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 21-09-2022 02:53 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 02:51 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Tuesday that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered increased cooperation on liquefied natural gas in a meeting between the two leaders in Mexico City.
"The Mexican president offered to step up cooperation on liquid gas," Steinmeier told reporters in the Mexican capital following the meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
German president apologizes for 1972 Olympic attack failures
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-50 years on, Germany asks for forgiveness over 1972 Munich Games attacks; Tennis-Rublev downs Briton Norrie to reach U.S. Open quarter-finals and more
German regulator approves sugar production cooperation in case of gas shortage
Israel, Germany tied by remembrance, president Herzog says
German military resumes reconnaissance mission in Mali