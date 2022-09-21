'Increased consequences' if Russia annexes parts of Ukraine, warns U.S.
There will be increased consequences if Russia were to annex parts of Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday, as Moscow-installed leaders in occupied areas of four Ukrainian regions planned to hold referendums on joining Russia.
"We have made clear that there will be increased consequences. We have ... a number of tools," the official said.
