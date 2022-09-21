Man who set himself on fire near Japan's PM office is unconscious - TV Asahi
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 21-09-2022 05:17 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 05:17 IST
A man who was protesting a state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set himself on fire near the premier's office, TV Asahi reported on Wednesday.
He was unconscious and a police officer who tried to extinguish the fire was also injured and both were transferred to a hospital, according to the report.
