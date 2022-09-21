Chargesheet filed against total 18 accused in UKSSSC case

A total of 18 accused have been charge-sheeted in the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) case, while the judicial remand of 21 accused has been approved. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's government is continuously working towards making Uttarakhand a corruption-free state.

In the campaign against corruption, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took tough decisions as soon as he received complaints about irregularities in the Group C recruitment examination in different departments conducted by the Subordinate Service Selection Commission. As many as, 41 accused involved in the paper leak case in the UKSSSC recruitment examination have been arrested so far, on the other hand, one accused has been arrested in 03 Secretariat Guard recruitment in the Forest Inspector case.

The STF has also arrested three such accused who have been involved in both UKSSSC and Secretariat Guard exam rigging, adding to the key links. Apart from this, two accused have also been arrested in the recruitment case of Gram Panchayat Development Officer in the year 2016Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the government is working diligently in the interest of the youth with the resolve of good governance in the state. The government will not rest until each and every one of the guilty is punished. Due to the strictness of the Chief Minister, the police have recovered 94.79 lakh cash in the UKSSSC exam recruitment case. In this case, more than two dozen bank accounts have been frozen, in which an amount of about thirty lakhs has been deposited.

In this whole matter, UKSSSC conducted the graduation level examination on 4th and 5th December 2021 in three shifts in which about 160000 candidates appeared and 916 candidates were selected. Unemployed organizations and many students had met the Chief Minister and demanded an inquiry into the irregularities in this examination. Considering the seriousness of the matter, a case was registered on July 22 on the instructions of the Chief Minister. 41 accused have been arrested so far.

Apart from this, the investigation of the Secretariat Guard and Junior Assistant (Judicial) examinations was also handed over to the STF. In the year 2020, a detailed investigation was also handed over to the STF by the Uttarakhand Police for copying the gang through Bluetooth in the Forest Guard (Forest Guard) examination. On the instructions of Chief Minister Dhami, on the one hand, the then Secretary of the Commission was suspended in this matter, while on the other hand, the proposal from the cabinet on 9 September regarding the transfer of the recruitment process to the State Public Service Commission (UKPSC) by UKSSSC for 7000 posts in motion.

Keeping in view the interest of the youth, as per the expectation of the Chief Minister, the Public Service Commission has prepared the calendar of Group C examinations. Along with this, a full proof plan has been prepared with a view to conducting the examinations in the election mode.(ANI)

