Bengal: NIA arrests 1 for involvement in Assam's Cachar Maoist case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the CPI (Maoist) case in the Cachar District of Assam. The accused has been identified as Samrat Chakraborty alias Amit.

He was arrested from Mahispata, near Narayana School on Kalyani Expressway, North 24 Paragana, West Bengal on Monday. Accused Samrat Chakraborty was arrested in connection with a case relating to the arrest of veteran Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Kanchan da of West Bengal, a Central Committee Member, and an ideologue and strategist of CPI (Maoist) organization.

The accused Kanchan Da had been assigned the task to establish the CPI Maoist organization in Assam and to spread further the roots of the organization in Assam in general and North-East in particular. On September 2, NIA filed Charge Sheet against 06 arrested accused persons in the Special NIA Court, Assam at Guwahati.

According to NIA, accused Samrat Chakraborty alias Amit was an active member of the CPI (Maoist) organization based in West Bengal. He was a linkman in clandestine communication between the top hierarchy of the CPI (Maoist) organization and the arrested accused Kanchan Da @ Arun Bhattacharjee who was operating from his hideout in Assam. The accused had visited the Cachar district of Assam on several occasions to assist senior Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Kanchan da in furthering the activities of the CPI (Maoist) organization in Assam and NE states on the specific instructions of the Eastern Regional Bureau of the party. (ANI)

