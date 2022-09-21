HC-CASES
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 09:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Important cases to be heard by Delhi High Court on Wednesday, September 21: -HC to hear Hockey player Manpreet Singh's plea seeking stay on release of former hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne's book 'Will Power' which allegedly contains certain accusations against the player.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- 'Will Power'
- Manpreet Singh's
- Delhi High Court
- Hockey
- Sjoerd Marijne's
Advertisement