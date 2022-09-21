Left Menu

Auto-rickshaw driver held for raping woman vendor in Thane

He then took the woman in the auto-rickshaw to an isolated place and allegedly raped her inside the vehicle, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-09-2022 11:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 11:40 IST
An auto-rickshaw driver allegedly raped a woman vendor near a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on September 17 when the woman was selling cigarettes near a rickshaw stand located close to the Bhayander railway station, an official from the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate said.

The 28-year-old driver approached her and offered to buy all her stock. He then took the woman in the auto-rickshaw to an isolated place and allegedly raped her inside the vehicle, the official said. The woman later complained to police, who worked on various leads including the CCTV footage of the area.

The police arrested the driver on Monday and registered a case against him under relevant provisions, the official said.

