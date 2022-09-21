Putin says West engaging in nuclear blackmail, Russia can respond
Reuters | London | Updated: 21-09-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 11:52 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday accused the West of engaging in nuclear blackmail against Russia, in a speech announcing a partial mobilisation for the country's military campaign in Ukraine.
In the televised speech, Putin said that Russia had "lots of weapons to reply" to what he called Western threats and said that he was not bluffing.
